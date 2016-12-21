Remote Nevada quakes could have been ...

Remote Nevada quakes could have been a disaster

A road is seen running through Lucky Boy Pass near Hawthorne, Nev., near where three earthquakes exceeding magnitude 5 struck early Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. The quakes were centered in a sparsely populated area about 90 miles south of Reno; if they had happened under Reno, they could have caused as much as $1 billion in damage, according to a University of Nevada, Reno, seismologist.

