Reid: DNC 'has been worthless'
Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., said on Nevada radio this week that the Democratic National Committee hasn't been any help to Democrats, and that a full-time chairperson is needed if the Democrats are going to have success in 2018. "I believe one of the failures of Democratic Party has been the Democratic National Committee, the DNC, has been worthless," he told KNPR on Wednesday.
Nevada Discussions
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|7
