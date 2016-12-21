Reid: DNC 'has been worthless'

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., said on Nevada radio this week that the Democratic National Committee hasn't been any help to Democrats, and that a full-time chairperson is needed if the Democrats are going to have success in 2018. "I believe one of the failures of Democratic Party has been the Democratic National Committee, the DNC, has been worthless," he told KNPR on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.