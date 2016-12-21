Obama designates new national monumen...

Obama designates new national monuments in Nev., Utah

US President Barack Obama gives a thumbs-up as he walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2013, after returning from Camp David where he attended a retreat with members of his Cabinet. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB Under the Antiquities Act, which allows presidents to designate national monuments, Mr. Obama will name the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah and the Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada.

