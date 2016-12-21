Not chump change: lost casino tickets bring in big bucks for Nevada
Gamblers left more than $35 million on casino floors in the past five years, money the state of Nevada was happy to come along and pick up. The cash came in the form of slot and video machine tickets that players either lost, forgot about or simply didn't bother to turn in.
