New type of vehicle clearing crashes on Las Vegas Valley freeways
Multi-use Response vehicles are now being used by the Nevada Department of Transportation to assist with clearing Las Vegas freeways faster when crashes occur. The Nevada Department of Transportation's latest Multi-use Response Vehicle can move two vehicles simultaneously from a crash site.
Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs. Nevada
|4 hr
|Mintz8850
|2
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
