New DMV Office Opens In Las Vegas
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles hopes to cut down wait times with a new and bigger Las Vegas office that was four years in the making. The $17.8 million building has 48 customer service windows instead of the 34 in the old DMV office next door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov 21
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|7
|Donald Trump for President...and Why.
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC