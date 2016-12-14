Nevada takes medical marijuana database offline after data breach affects dispensary applicants
Nevada took its medical marijuana program database off the internet this week after the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information involving thousands of dispensary applicants were inadvertently leaked online. A vulnerability affecting a web portal used by the state's medical weed program resulted in more than 11,700 dispensary applications being publicly accessible prior to the database being disabled this week, security researcher Justin Schafer said Wednesday.
