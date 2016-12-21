Nevada shows uptick in enrollments for Affordable Care Act
About a week after the largest-ever open enrollment day for Affordable Care Act coverage, federal health officials are reporting a year-to-year enrollment increase, with states including Nevada posting an uptick. The number of Nevadans who selected Affordable Care Act plans by the deadline for Jan. 1 coverage increased about 3 percent - or by about 1,900 people - over 2015, data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC