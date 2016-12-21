Nevada shows uptick in enrollments for Affordable Care Act

About a week after the largest-ever open enrollment day for Affordable Care Act coverage, federal health officials are reporting a year-to-year enrollment increase, with states including Nevada posting an uptick. The number of Nevadans who selected Affordable Care Act plans by the deadline for Jan. 1 coverage increased about 3 percent - or by about 1,900 people - over 2015, data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show.

