Nevada Sheriffs: Bloomberg-Backed Background Checks Aren't Going to Happen
The universal background checks passed under Nevada's Question 1 were scheduled to go into effect January 1, but the state's sheriffs are making clear that it's not going to happen. In fact, sheriffs say the December 28 opinion handed down by Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt basically renders the checks moot by proving them unenforceable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC