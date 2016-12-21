Nevada Museum of Art Invites Students...

Nevada Museum of Art Invites Students to Enter 2017 Scholastic Art Awards

Sunday Dec 25

The Nevada Museum of Art is inviting students in grades 7-12 to enter original artwork to the 2017 Scholastic Art Awards. Students can submit to any of the 17 categories including ceramics, architecture & industrial design, digital art, drawing, photography, fashion, film & animation, and more.

