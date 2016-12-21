Nevada Health Exchange Sign-Ups Appear to Outpace Last Year

Health exchange sign ups in Nevada's open enrollment period this year appear to be outpacing last year. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says almost 61,000 Nevadans had selected an insurance plan on HealthCare.gov from Nov. 1 to Dec. 19, which was the deadline to enroll for coverage that kicks in on Jan. 1. About 43,000 people had selected plans by Dec. 16 last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.