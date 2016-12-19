Nevada Electors To Vote For Clinton
Nevada's six Democratic presidential electors intend to cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton in accordance with state law. But half of them admit they started off supporting Bernie Sanders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov 21
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|7
|Donald Trump for President...and Why.
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC