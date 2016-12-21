Nevada-based drone service delivers 7-Eleven Slurpees

Joyer was among a dozen 7-Eleven customers selected for deliveries in a Reno neighborhood last month in a partnership between the convenience store chain and the Nevada-based Flirtey's commercial drone service. The 77 packages Flirtey flew to homes in November was the first full-fledged operation of its kind in a busy, populated area, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported .

