Nevada AG's office says new gun background check law 'cannot commence'
Volunteers with Nevadans for Background Checks stand outside of the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014. Opponents of State Ballot Question 1 have made several claims about the exceptions written into the universal background check measure that include police officers, antique guns and immediate family members.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs. Nevada
|8 hr
|Mintz8850
|2
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
