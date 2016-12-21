Nevada AG's office says new gun backg...

Nevada AG's office says new gun background check law 'cannot commence'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Volunteers with Nevadans for Background Checks stand outside of the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas during a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014. Opponents of State Ballot Question 1 have made several claims about the exceptions written into the universal background check measure that include police officers, antique guns and immediate family members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump vs. Nevada 8 hr Mintz8850 2
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Dec 7 Dellen 481
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Nov '16 Angela Collins 17
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
News Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh... Nov '16 The Other White Meat 48
News Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters Nov '16 Question 22
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,414,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC