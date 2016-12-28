Nevada AG Blocks Implementation of Bloomberg-Backed Background Checks
On December 28, Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt issued an opinion blocking the implementation of the universal background checks Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety secured via a "narrowly approved" November 8 ballot initiative. Like the Washington state initiative that Bloomberg-funded Everytown secured in November 2014, the Nevada initiative would have required Nevada residents to go through a background check for every gun sale, whether retail or private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs. Nevada
|20 hr
|Mintz8850
|2
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC