Nevada AG Blocks Implementation of Bloomberg-Backed Background Checks

On December 28, Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt issued an opinion blocking the implementation of the universal background checks Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety secured via a "narrowly approved" November 8 ballot initiative. Like the Washington state initiative that Bloomberg-funded Everytown secured in November 2014, the Nevada initiative would have required Nevada residents to go through a background check for every gun sale, whether retail or private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.