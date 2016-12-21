Grants aim to prepare Nevada inmates for post-prison success
The Nevada Department of Corrections is one of five states partnering with the New York-based Vera Institute in 2017 on its Safe Alternatives to Segregation Initiative. The Vera Institute has a $2.2 million federal grant to work with states over 21 months and help them reduce the use of solitary confinement.
