Governor's Office Not Worried About Tesla's Progress

Thursday Dec 22

Nevada's economic development chief assured a panel of state lawmakers Wednesday that Tesla's gigafactory is on track in both hiring and capital investment. Steve Hill, the executive director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development, told members of the legislative commission that he doesn't have any concerns at this time.

