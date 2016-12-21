Gold Butte designation is a win for Nevada, and for all Americans
This past November I was humbled to be elected to represent the people of Nevada's 4th District. The 4th District encompasses all that Nevada and the West are made of-rural and urban communities that are made of all races and ages, and steel and concrete landscapes as well as rugged mountains and pristine deserts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC