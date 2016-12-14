Female Prison Inmate Dies At Hospice Center
The Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday that an autopsy will be performed on 61-year-old inmate Susan Roux after her death at the Nathan Adelson Hospice Center early Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov 21
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|7
|Donald Trump for President...and Why.
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC