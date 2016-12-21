Eldest Bundy son wants hearing to cha...

Eldest Bundy son wants hearing to challenge detention status

This Jan. 27, 2016, file photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, shows Ryan Bundy. On Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, the eldest son of jailed Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy is again asking to be released from federal custody pending trial in an armed standoff against federal agents near the family ranch in April 2014.

