Democrats are going to miss Harry Reid when he's gone
For 10 years, Nevada Sen. Harry Reid - the outgoing Senate minority leader - has been a punching bag for the right , and sometimes even the left . But, as a slew of recent profiles reveals, Reid has built impressive political machines both in his home state and in Congress - and Democrats will really miss him once he's gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs. Nevada
|4 hr
|Mintz8850
|2
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC