December 20, 2016 - Western governors unveil plans to develop...

The governors of Colorado, Utah and Nevada on Dec. 19 jointly announced that they will work together over the next year to develop complementary plans for building an electric vehicle charging network across key highway corridors in their states. The corridors will include Interstates 70, 76 and 25 across Colorado; Interstates 70, 80 and 15 across Utah; and Interstates 80 and 15 across Nevada.

