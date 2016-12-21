Capital punishment falls to decades-long lows as attitudes shift
The US has sentenced fewer people to death and performed the fewest executions since the 1990s. Although attitudes are changing, other factors contribute to the significant decline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov 21
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|7
|Donald Trump for President...and Why.
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC