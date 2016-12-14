140 years late, Nevada veteran lauded with US Medal of Honor
In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, photo provided by Stacey Parobek, Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei, right, presents the Medal of Honor to Jerry Reynolds in Reno, Nev. Reynolds' grandfather, who was born Harry Reynolds but was known in the Army by his alias Pvt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov 21
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|7
|Donald Trump for President...and Why.
|Nov '16
|Make American Gr...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC