Santa Fe city councilor looks to ban circuses, petting zoos
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Councilwoman Signe Lindell is working on a proposal with the National Humane Society. She says it also includes wild or exotic animal exhibits, unless it's for educational purposes.
