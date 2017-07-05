Santa Fe city councilor looks to ban ...

Santa Fe city councilor looks to ban circuses, petting zoos

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Councilwoman Signe Lindell is working on a proposal with the National Humane Society. She says it also includes wild or exotic animal exhibits, unless it's for educational purposes.

