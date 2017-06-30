Santa Fe Bandstand concert series kicks off with diverse sound
Lone PiA on band members Noah Martinez, left, Jordan Wax, center, and Greg Glassman play the first show of the 15th season of the Santa Fe Bandstand summer music series on the Plaza on Wednesday. Luis SA nchez Saturno/The New Mexican Laurence Gonzales, left, dances with his daughter Leticia Gonzales as the band Lone PiA on performs Wednesday during the first show of the 15th season of the Santa Fe Bandstand summer concert series on the Plaza.
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|Kimberly
|9
|Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10)
|Jul 2
|Hboslyv8
|61
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|30
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
