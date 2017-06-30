Panel to weigh judicial pay in New Me...

Panel to weigh judicial pay in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

The state Judicial Compensation Commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider the salaries of New Mexico's judges, who in some cases are the most poorly paid in the country. The six-member commission is tasked with annually recommending a judicial pay plan to the Legislative Finance Committee and the Department of Finance and Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) 21 hr Kimberly 9
Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10) Sun Hboslyv8 61
News Blackdom history little known (Feb '11) Jun 27 spydie 35
News New Education chief seeks modern solutions Jun 26 Rachel 4
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Jun 22 Donna Nelson 19
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... Jun 19 Ronald 30
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,269 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC