Panel to weigh judicial pay in New Mexico
The state Judicial Compensation Commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider the salaries of New Mexico's judges, who in some cases are the most poorly paid in the country. The six-member commission is tasked with annually recommending a judicial pay plan to the Legislative Finance Committee and the Department of Finance and Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Kimberly
|9
|Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Hboslyv8
|61
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|30
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC