NM pecan prices set record-high, worrying farmers
NM pecan prices set record high; maybe too high, farmers worry Pecan prices set a new record in New Mexico in 2016. But farmers worry about the economic ripple effects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Kimberly
|9
|Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Hboslyv8
|61
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|30
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC