New Mexico's Bill Richardson Hired by Family to Press for Release of...

Justice For Josh Holt - Mother's Plea to President Trump Mother of Imprisoned American Josh Holt Makes Impassioned Plea to President Trump in New Video. "Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been brought in by Joshua Holt's family to pry open negotiations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over a humanitarian release, something Richardson said could possibly lead to dialogue about other strains between the embattled Maduro and President Donald Trump, who has taken a personal interest in Americans held overseas.Richardson, who has worked for the release of dozens of Americans held abroad, was brought in by the Holt family about eight months ago to try to quietly open a line of communication with Maduro's government."

Chicago, IL

