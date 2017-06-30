New Mexico's Bill Richardson Hired by Family to Press for Release of...
Justice For Josh Holt - Mother's Plea to President Trump Mother of Imprisoned American Josh Holt Makes Impassioned Plea to President Trump in New Video. "Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been brought in by Joshua Holt's family to pry open negotiations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over a humanitarian release, something Richardson said could possibly lead to dialogue about other strains between the embattled Maduro and President Donald Trump, who has taken a personal interest in Americans held overseas.Richardson, who has worked for the release of dozens of Americans held abroad, was brought in by the Holt family about eight months ago to try to quietly open a line of communication with Maduro's government."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 27
|Ralph
|7
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|32
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jun 15
|Spider
|8,899
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC