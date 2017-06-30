New Mexico set to announce more recor...

New Mexico set to announce more record-breaking tourism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Republican governor is scheduled to unveil the state's latest tourism figures on July 5 at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. Martinez said half a million more people visited New Mexico in 2014 than in 2013 and credited the state's New Mexico True campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackdom history little known (Feb '11) Jun 27 spydie 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 27 Ralph 7
News New Education chief seeks modern solutions Jun 26 Rachel 4
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Jun 22 Donna Nelson 19
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... Jun 19 Ronald 32
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jun 15 Spider 8,899
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,686 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC