New Mexico joins suit over for-profit college debt

New Mexico has joined 17 other states and the District of Columbia in filing a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education and its secretary, Betsy DeVos, for delaying new regulations that would streamline the process for providing relief to students with outstanding loans at fraudulent for-profit colleges and universities. The suit, filed Thursday in a federal District Court in Washington, D.C., by 18 Democratic attorneys general, argues that by delaying or eliminating changes to a rule known as "borrower defense," DeVos is violating rule-making procedures, denying protections for students and failing to deter abusive practices by higher education corporations that increasingly have come under scrutiny.

Chicago, IL

