New Mexico Gov. Martinez: 1M more visited state last year
About a million more trips were made to New Mexico in 2016 than the previous year, breaking another tourism record for the state, Gov. Susana Martinez announced Wednesday. Speaking to tourism officials in Albuquerque, the Republican governor said 34.4 million trips were taken in New Mexico last year and that surpassed the previous record set in 2015.
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|23 hr
|Kimberly
|9
|Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10)
|Jul 2
|Hboslyv8
|61
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|30
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
