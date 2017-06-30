Las Cruces lawmaker enters New Mexico governor's race
In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo State Sen. Joseph Cervantes, center, joined by his senate Democratic members from left, Liz Stefanics, Mimi Stewart and Mary Kay Papen gives a response to New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's State of the State address in Santa Fe, N.M. Cervantes a southern New Mexico Democratic senator in the state's swing region, is jumping into the race for governor. Cervantes, an architect and Las Cruces attorney, told The Associated Press he will announced Wednesday, July 5 that he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in a direct challenge to Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is among the candidates wanting to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|Kimberly
|9
|Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10)
|Jul 2
|Hboslyv8
|61
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|30
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC