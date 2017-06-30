Las Cruces lawmaker enters New Mexico...

Las Cruces lawmaker enters New Mexico governor's race

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo State Sen. Joseph Cervantes, center, joined by his senate Democratic members from left, Liz Stefanics, Mimi Stewart and Mary Kay Papen gives a response to New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's State of the State address in Santa Fe, N.M. Cervantes a southern New Mexico Democratic senator in the state's swing region, is jumping into the race for governor. Cervantes, an architect and Las Cruces attorney, told The Associated Press he will announced Wednesday, July 5 that he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in a direct challenge to Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is among the candidates wanting to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Tue Kimberly 9
Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10) Jul 2 Hboslyv8 61
News Blackdom history little known (Feb '11) Jun 27 spydie 35
News New Education chief seeks modern solutions Jun 26 Rachel 4
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Jun 22 Donna Nelson 19
News Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c... Jun 19 Ronald 30
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,748 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC