Immigrant rights group cites delays in tax-refund settlement
Attorneys for an immigrant rights group say the state of New Mexico is taking too much time to review past tax filings that could result in refunds to thousands of foreign nationals. Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund attorney Marisa Bono on Wednesday told a district court judge that eight months have passed since the state signed an agreement to automatically return tax refunds that were wrongfully withheld in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Tue
|Kimberly
|9
|Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10)
|Jul 2
|Hboslyv8
|61
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|30
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC