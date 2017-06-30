Immigrant rights group cites delays i...

Immigrant rights group cites delays in tax-refund settlement

Attorneys for an immigrant rights group say the state of New Mexico is taking too much time to review past tax filings that could result in refunds to thousands of foreign nationals. Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund attorney Marisa Bono on Wednesday told a district court judge that eight months have passed since the state signed an agreement to automatically return tax refunds that were wrongfully withheld in 2015.

