Continue reading
At their forum Thursday night, state legislators representing Grant County offered their positions regarding health care in Grant County and how changes in both Santa Fe and Washington, D.C., will affect people here. While on the topic, the bipartisan panel addressed the Affordable Care Act , its replacement being developed and debated in the nation's Capitol and if a single-payer system would benefit New Mexicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Hboslyv8
|61
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Jun 27
|Ralph
|7
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|30
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC