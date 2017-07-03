Continue reading

At their forum Thursday night, state legislators representing Grant County offered their positions regarding health care in Grant County and how changes in both Santa Fe and Washington, D.C., will affect people here. While on the topic, the bipartisan panel addressed the Affordable Care Act , its replacement being developed and debated in the nation's Capitol and if a single-payer system would benefit New Mexicans.

