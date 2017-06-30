Connecting youth, summer jobs and community
One program is helping teens and young adults make a difference in New Mexico by connecting youth with community organizations. At an icebreaker event, the young participants in the Youth Employment Summer Institute are getting to know each other, in hopes of forming bonds across the nonprofits they'll serve this summer through the program.
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Kimberly
|9
|Illegal Immigration Will Destroy the USA in 40 ... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Hboslyv8
|61
|Blackdom history little known (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|spydie
|35
|New Education chief seeks modern solutions
|Jun 26
|Rachel
|4
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Jun 22
|Donna Nelson
|19
|Freed US student - brutalised' by North Korea c...
|Jun 19
|Ronald
|30
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
