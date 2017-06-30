Connecting youth, summer jobs and com...

Connecting youth, summer jobs and community

One program is helping teens and young adults make a difference in New Mexico by connecting youth with community organizations. At an icebreaker event, the young participants in the Youth Employment Summer Institute are getting to know each other, in hopes of forming bonds across the nonprofits they'll serve this summer through the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Chicago, IL

