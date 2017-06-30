City eyes $3.6M Guadalupe Street rede...

City eyes $3.6M Guadalupe Street redesign

The city of Santa Fe is getting ready for a major project to rebuild North Guadalupe Street from Agua FrA a Street north to Paseo de Peralta. Construction of the proposed $3.625 million project isn't expected to begin until early 2019, but the Public Works Department hopes to kick off planning and design this summer.

