Another Dem ready to rumble in governor's race

Just as U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham is racking up endorsements in her effort to build an aura of inevi- tability in her bid to become governor next year, another Democrat is preparing to announce his candidacy for that job. State Rep. Joe Cervantes - who has been saying for months he's going to run for governor - said last week that he'll make that official Wednesday evening.

