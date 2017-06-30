Another Dem ready to rumble in govern...

Another Dem ready to rumble in governor's race

Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Just as U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham is racking up endorsements in her effort to build an aura of inevi- tability in her bid to become governor next year, another Democrat is preparing to announce his candidacy for that job. State Rep. Joe Cervantes - who has been saying for months he's going to run for governor - said last week that he'll make that official Wednesday evening.

