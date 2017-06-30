'A continual nightmare': A year after...

'A continual nightmare': A year after capture, Utahn still in Venezuelan prison

Laurie Holt talks about her son Josh, who has been held in a Venezuelan prison for one year, while standing in his bedroom at the family's home in Riverton on Friday, June 30, 2017. RIVERTON - A year after their son was imprisoned in Venezuela, parents of 25-year-old Josh Holt say they are trying to remain hopeful he will return.

