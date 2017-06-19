Zinke suggests N.M. monuments could keep status
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signaled Wednesday he is open to leaving intact two national monuments in New Mexico that his office is eyeing as part of a controversial nationwide review ordered by President Donald Trump. During a hearing at the U.S. Capitol, Zinke also said he will visit New Mexico in coming weeks to talk with state and local officials about the sites.
