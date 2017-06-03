WNMU sticks with cuts, despite specia...

WNMU sticks with cuts, despite special session

The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents, on Wednesday, approved an amended budget reflecting the return of funding to the New Mexico Higher Education Department following the recent special session of the New Mexico state Legislature. The budget increases the university's projected revenues and expenditures, while retaining the 5 percent tuition increase and cost-saving measures the regents approved as a safety net when WNMU expected more drastic cuts.

