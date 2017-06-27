Warrants detail weapons, ammo found after shooting spree

New Mexico State Police agents found more than 100 cartridges, a revolver and a rifle with a scope inside a stolen pickup they believe was used in a June 15 shooting spree in Northern New Mexico that killed three members of one family and two other men, according to court documents. One of three search warrants filed in a state District Court and unsealed Tuesday says state police searched a 2012 black Chevrolet Silverado, which belonged to Michael Kyte, an archaeologist from Tres Piedras.

