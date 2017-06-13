University of Virginia student Otto W...

University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, said to be in a coma, released from North Korea

Otto F. Warmbier, a US college student held prisoner in North Korea for more than a year, has been medically evacuated from the reclusive country in a coma and is on his way back to the United States, according to a statement from his parents. "We want the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime" in North Korea, Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement to the Associated Press.

