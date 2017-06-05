University of New Mexico names interim athletics director
The University of New Mexico has appointed one of its deputy athletics directors to head the department until the position is permanently filled. The school announced Monday that Janice Ruggiero is taking on the role, making her the first woman to oversee all of the university's athletics programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Toriginus
|6
|Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|7
|Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of...
|May 27
|wtbacks
|1
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr '17
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr '17
|greg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC