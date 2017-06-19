Unanswered questions loom about New Mexico ethics commission
The New Mexico legislature approved the creation of an independent ethics commission during this year's legislative session, but there are many unanswered questions about how it will work. Lawmakers approved the framework for an ethics commission during the 60-day session that ended in March, with the assumption that its powers and procedures would defined later.
