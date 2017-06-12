Trial in New Mexico may upend state f...

Trial in New Mexico may upend state funding for education

A lawsuit that could upend the way New Mexico's public schools are funded was headed to trial Monday to resolve accusations that the state is failing to meet constitutional obligations to provide essential educational opportunities to all students. Parents, school districts and advocacy groups allege that New Mexico's education system isn't meeting its responsibilities for Native American students, low-income students and those learning English as a second language.

