Suspect in Rapid City homicide arrested in New Mexico Monday, June 12
The suspect is a South Dakota Department of Corrections inmate who was placed on escape status after allegedly stealing a city vehicle on June 2 from an inmate work site at Rapid City's landfill. The vehicle was later found a short distance from where 64-year-old Larry Mintzlaff was found slain in his home on June 7. His vehicle had been stolen.
