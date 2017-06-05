State to ramp up Zika awareness
The focus will be providing information to pregnant women and their partners who may be traveling to areas where the mosquito-borne virus is prevalent. State officials said Friday that the campaign will include television and radio spots as well as billboards and movie theater advertising.
