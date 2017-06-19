Santa Fe man suspected in 21-year-old...

Santa Fe man suspected in 21-year-old woman's death

13 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Authorities on Thursday investigate the death of 21-year-old Selena Valencia, who died at the Vista Alegre Apartments on Zepol Road. Police said they planned to book Chris Garcia into jail on suspicion of murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary in connection with the incident.

