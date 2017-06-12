S.F. man sentenced to 6 years for cau...

S.F. man sentenced to 6 years for causing fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Friends and family of Celeste Maestas attend the sentencing of Jimmy Griego on Monday in Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer's District Court. Clyde Mueller/The New Mexican Karen Maestas, the sister of Celeste Maestas, asked District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday to give the maximum sentence to Jimmy Griego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Jun 8 Devil dawg 35
Election Who's got your vote in the New Mexico State Com... (Nov '14) Jun 3 Toriginus 6
News Daniels Fund awards grants to N.M. nonprofits (Jan '06) Jun 3 Anonymous 7
Mexico Is World Leader in Child Pornography: Of... May 27 wtbacks 1
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May '17 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May '17 Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr '17 jim crow kushner 94
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC